Vanuatu Football selects players for development programmes

Head Coach, Etienne Mermer selected players from the recent National League competition.

Mermer said they want to ensure that all Member Association representatives get access to national training sessions as well.

“How to link ball combination is vital. One week is not enough but the boys are catching up with the basics. PVFA is currently involved with its programmes and hopefully we can later schedule a date. Once they are free, we will approach them.”

Here are the players selected within the NL competitions that are still to confirm attendance.

Tafea FA: Albert Moise, John Wohale, Malakai Thomas, Figo Loughman, Noah Roger, Daniel Alick

Malampa FA: Kerry Iamak, James Mensur

Shefa FA: Jesse Kalopong, Kalfer Kaltak, Nassing Kalotang

Sanma FA: Lency Philip, Francis Aivui, Jacob Taure, Oka Lol, Masaki Sovuro

Lugainville FA: Dgen Leo, Jeffrey Tasso, Olivier Vira, Claude Aru, Dalong Damelip, Bethuel Ollie, Dondy Kiliteir, Ishmael Edward, Edwin Bai, Didier Kalip, Armando Ravo

Penama FA: Davidson Roro, Junior Ala, Dolson Siaban, Simon Walu, Willy Arsen, Tari Andrew

Torba FA: Hopkins Anelka, Ismael Charley, Presly Henry, Butakol Rexly, Abraham Vavak