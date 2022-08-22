Vanuatu Football trio to join Fiji’s Ba Football Club

North Efate United midfielder Claude Aru left Vila yesterday while the other two players have been waiting for their passports.

Ba FC Assistant Coach Timoci Seru Junior said, “It will be a great boost since four our senior players left Ba in the window transfer and left a vacuum in the team.”

“That will be a really big boost in the league games and with Battle Of Gaints (BOG) tournament coming up next week we definitely need experienced players and these three Ni-Vanuatu players are a blessing to Ba FC”.

Ba FC is a Fijian football team playing in the premier division of the Fiji Football Association competitions.