Vanuatu Go Down in First Intercontinental Cup Tournament Match to Lebanon

As anticipated by Coach Etienne Mermer during team talk before the game, the 99th FIFA ranked Lebanon side came into the match pressing at the start of the whistle.

Anchored by team Captain Brian Kaltak and Jason Thomas, the Vanuatu defence managed to contain their opponents and held them to a scoreless first half.

Young Olympic Team goalkeeper Massing Kalotang made some fantastic saves in the first half also, that denied Lebanon from getting a goal from their series of attacks.

Godine Tenene did make a good run down the left flank before pulling the ball to his right foot to strike a good shot on goal from outside the box; but the Labanon keeper Ali Sabeh was at the right spot to comfortably save the shot.

Jonathan SpokeyJack also rose high to head an Azariah Soromon free kick from the right side of the field, but the ball went off target.

Lebanon scored their first goal from a well taken corner kick. But Vanuatu equalized a few minutes later.

Lebanon capitalized on two Vanuatu defensive errors to score one more goal from a corner, and the second from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

However, it was apparent that fatigue from the long travel to Bhubaneswar, and the very high humidity at the Kalinga Stadium, would have a significant impact on the players.

The team will go into action again on Monday 12 June. Mongolia will play Lebanon in the first game, while Vanuatu will take on hosts India in the second match of the day.