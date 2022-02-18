Vanuatu to host Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton

The baton will be in the country next week.

The Queen’s Baton Relay in Vanuatu for 2021 is organised by Chef De Mission for Birmingham 2022, Gloria King.

King is currently serving her second term on the VASANOC Board as Chair for Women in Sports.

The Relay is designed to convey a message from the Queen to the athletes of the Commonwealth.

It will visit every one of the 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth including Vanuatu.

The baton will arrive in Vanuatu on Monday and depart on Thursday.