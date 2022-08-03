Vanuatu Judo winless so far in Birmingham

Twenty-six-year-old Hugo Cumbo lost by Ippon 10-0 to Uros Nikolic of Australia in the Men’s 81kg elimination round.

Cumbo also represented Vanuatu at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also representing Vanuatu, Joe Mahit lost by Ippon 10-0 to Dato Matsoukatov of Cypriot in the Men’s 73kg elimination round.

In the Women’s division, Vanuatu was represented by Mariel Kalomor in the 52kg elimination round and lost by Ippon 11-0 to Kristry Marsh of Scotland.

Veronica Tari had two fights in the 48kg, the quarterfinal match against Priscilla Morand of Mauritius and the repechage match against Harriet Bonface of Malawi. Tari lost both fights.