Vanuatu to launch inaugural Beach Soccer Youth League

Vanuatu Football Federation’s Beach Soccer development officer, Ben Hungai confirmed that the Youth league will begin on Wednesday.

“VFF wants to introduce, develop and expose beach soccer in Vanuatu, and kicking off with the Youth league is the pathway towards this goal.”

“Around 12 teams altogether will be participating in this first ever league programme, all from existing Port Vila and Shefa clubs including communities as well. The league will consist of only U-16 youth players.”

The organisers are still finalizing the registered teams and schedule.

The Youth League Registration is free.

“Such programmes and activities will upgrade this sport discipline in Vanuatu. We want to promote senior league as well and plan on establishing a proper sport complex as well for future activities.”

“With this, I believe it is the pathway to further promote and extend the programme as well to other VFF Member Associations in country,” said Hungai.