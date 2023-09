Vanuatu overcame Samoa 3-1 to clinch runner-up spot in their group.

However, it was the Samoans who struck first, Juan Gobbi heading in a corner in the 16th minute.

Ronn Tasarur with one and Joe Moses with two goals gave Vanuatu a 3-1 lead before half-time and that was how it stayed until the final whistle.

Neither regional powerhouses Tahiti nor New Caledonia are competing as those territories compete in Olympic Games under the French flag.