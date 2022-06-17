Vanuatu national breaks 14-year-old record at a Fiji Secondary Schools athletics event

Merick has set a new record after finishing first in the Intermediate 100m race at the Suva Zone II athletics meet, which gets her an automatic qualification into the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Final or better known as the Coca Cola Games.

She will be representing Suva Grammar School.

Merick stopped the clock at 11.25 seconds (in manual time), to claim gold and breaking the 14 year old record set in 2008 by Selai Likumada of Suva Grammar.

The Mataso native was also joined by her sister Claudie, who also produced outstanding results at the event.