Vanuatu National Games confirmed for November | Loop Vanuatu

The event will be held at Lakataro in Malekula.

The Ministry responsible for Sports has confirmed that a Games Hub has already been set up and will be led by current Director of the Department of Youth development and Sports, Henry Tavoa.

Staff from the Ministry, Department, Provincial Sport Officers and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VASANOC, James Malau had a hub meeting to discuss ‘what’s next’ to be done ahead of the games.

Provincial Sport Officers joined the meeting virtually.

“Main discussions for the hub meeting was centered on the Games timeline of activities and MYDS Hub will continue to have weekly meetings to ensure given responsibilities were met accordingly”, Mr Tavoa said.

He added that Provincial Sport Officers will remain as focal point of contacts between Hub and provincial sport associations/ teams to ensure their participation at the games.

Unlike every Games, the stage before games is where the main and most work is carried out by the Vanuatu National Sports Commission (VNSC), the Ministry Hub, and the host Provincial Government Council Local Organizing Committee and Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC).

“We believe that earlier games preparation is important to give us fair time to get ready. Again, we will continue to work closely with all relevant stakeholders and sports network to ensure the success of the Games in November”, Tavoa added.

The November event is the 13th edition of the Vanuatu National Games.

The previous competition was hosted by the Tafea Provincial Government Council in 2019 at Lamenu Stadium on Tanna.

Photo supplied Caption: Stick Fire handing over from Tafea Province team to Malampa Province team during the Official closing of the 2019 Tafea National Games