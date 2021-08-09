Vanuatu national sports competition to host over 3000 students | Loop Vanuatu

The event will take place from 22 August to 31 August.

Malampa Education PEO, Lorenzo Samuel said that it is one of the biggest delegations compared to past events adding that the provincial team athletes have increased this year.

He stated that the national event which takes place every two years will bring over 3000 student athletes and officials in the game villages.

“Every participating team should be at the game villages by 20 August before the official opening ceremony kicks off on 22 August.”

Football, netball, track and field events are some of the sports that will feature in the competition.

The first delegates are expected to arrive in Malekula on 17 with the last set on 20 August.

The official opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 August.