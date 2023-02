The team has selected players from Port Vila, Santo, Malekula and Tanna.

VNA said ,“16 players have been selected from Port Vila, around nine to 10 players from Santo, five players from Malekula and one player from Tanna.”

“Head Coach Gretal Saul will be assisted by Sisilia Roqara as the Assistant Coach to the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.”

The netball team will travel with 12 players and three officials to the games, which will be held from 19 November to 2 December in Honiara.