Vanuatu Paralympic Committee keen to increase participation in Paralympic Games

VPC Athletics Coach and Programme Manager, Mary Estelle Mahuk said the committee has identified a few athletes.

Mahuk said they are in the process of attaining a classification certificate from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) once borders are open.

Each athlete is required to undergo mental and nutrition preparations to receive a classification certificate.

The preparations are focused on training and competition components that will ensure a par athlete is self-reliant and independent once he/she enters a training field and a competition track.

“Currently we have Ellie Enoch, Ken Kahu, Marceline Moli and Mathias Nakat who have their classification certificates,” Mahuk said.

“We are hoping on addressing this for other athletes so they can participate in upcoming competitions as well.

Mahuk made the comments after 10 participants attended the Athletic and Educational training camp at the Korman Stadium, last week.