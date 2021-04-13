Vanuatu Paralympic gears up for Tokyo

VPC President, Magareth McFarlene said the Paralympic Games is a parallel Olympic event under the Tokyo Olympic Games which takes place two weeks after the official Olympic Games.

“We have Ken Kahu from Tanna island. He is a javelin thrower. Currently Ken is ranked in the top ten javelin throwers in the world. He is throwing over 50 meters and hopes to reach 60 meters in this Tokyo Olympic.”

“We also have Ellie Enock, who is excellent in shot put and javelin. We fully expect her to be part of the Tokyo Olympic as well. Also, Marceline Moli. We also expect her to be part of the team, as she has faced quite a challenge with her training dur to TC Harold but we hope for her to be on b board as well.”

VPC is responsible for all para-athletes in Vanuatu and a number of them are preparing for international competitions.

McFarlene said there are also other events such as the Commonwealth games in UK, the Paris Paralympic games in 2024, and also the Pacific games and the Pacific Mini Games as well, all not far from each other.

“The VPC is eager to support any sport discipline. We are also involved with the Vanuatu Aquatics Federation, hockey programme and cricket,” McFarlene said.