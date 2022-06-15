Vanuatu to participate in five sports at the Pacific Mini Games

VASANOC has confirmed that from the five sports, Beach Volleyball and Tennis being the triumph card for the team.

The team departed yesterday with Vanuatu Volleyball Federation executive Mike Masauvakalo is leading the pack as chef de mission.

The Pacific Mini Games is a multi-sport event contested by countries and territories located in Oceania. It was known as the South Pacific Mini Games prior to 2009.

The event has been held every four years since the inaugural games in Honiara, Solomon Islands in 1981.