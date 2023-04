The tournament will also feature the hosts, Lebanon, and Mongolia.

Lebanon are the highest-ranked side at 99, slightly ahead of India at 101 while Mongolia is at 183. Vanuatu is ranked no.164.

The men's team will use the competition as part of its preparation for the Pacific Games being held at the end of this year.

Vanuatu's last match against a non-Oceania team was in 2019, when they lost 6-0 to Indonesia in Jakarta.