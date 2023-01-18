 

Vanuatu player scores in seconds

BY: Loop Pacific
08:49, January 18, 2023
Vanuatu's Augustine Chilia scored in just 36 seconds against the Cook Islands as his side recorded its first win in the Oceania Under-17 football championship in Fiji.

That early goal didn't set Vanuatu on course for a big win, however, and the Cooks equalised through Jeremiah Williams on the stroke of half-time.

Vanuatu scored a second from Jimmy Moso shortly after the restart and the scored remained 2-1 to Vanuatu, who now progress to the quarter-finals.

Both teams had lost to Tahiti in their opening games.

In the day's other pool match, a dominant second half saw New Caledonia beat American Samoa 7-0.

The final group match takes place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Oceania Champions League winners Auckland City FC have been drawn to play African giants Al Ahly of Egypt in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, on February 1 in Morocco.

     

RNZ Pacific
