Vanuatu player scores in seconds

That early goal didn't set Vanuatu on course for a big win, however, and the Cooks equalised through Jeremiah Williams on the stroke of half-time.

Vanuatu scored a second from Jimmy Moso shortly after the restart and the scored remained 2-1 to Vanuatu, who now progress to the quarter-finals.

Both teams had lost to Tahiti in their opening games.

In the day's other pool match, a dominant second half saw New Caledonia beat American Samoa 7-0.

The final group match takes place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Oceania Champions League winners Auckland City FC have been drawn to play African giants Al Ahly of Egypt in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, on February 1 in Morocco.