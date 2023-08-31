Vanuatu ready to host ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 EAP Qualifier

One team will book their spot in the Global Qualifier, where they will hope to qualify for the World Cup.

The island nation has qualified for the event and play host to the Cook Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Vanuatu, which earlier this year was hit by two major cyclones within 48 hours of each other, will welcome the competing teams as a way to boost tourism and support the local economy.

The event marks the return of an ICC Women’s Qualifier to the region, with the last tournament played in 2019 due to the global pandemic. Defending champions, Papua New Guinea, will be looking to retain their place on top of the region, but will face some tough opposition in the single-round robin.

Concurrent to the on-field action, the ICC is also hosting the 100% Cricket Leadership Program which focuses on athletes (leading female cricketers from the seven competing nations), commentators, and coaches.

Supported by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports, the program seeks to uplift sport knowledge and sports-based skills within the EAP region. The program will be in-part, facilitated by former Australian cricketers and media personalities, Mel Jones, Julia Price, and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, as well as representatives from Australian Cricket and New Zealand Cricket.

As part of the Leadership Program day, a 100% Cricket Women’s Health Education session will be held with the participating teams. The objective of which is to normalise and drive necessary conversation around the topic of women’s health and menstrual cycles within the cricket ecosystem.