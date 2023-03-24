Vanuatu record second loss in Tri-nations series

After a goalless first half, the Solomons took the lead through Gagame Feni, the Telekom S-League's top scorer, in the 68th minute.

The Solomons continued to push forward, and were rewarded with a second goal by Central Coast's William Komasi in the 81st minute.

Vanuatu had started the tournament with an upset 2-1 win against Fiji.

In the day's other match at Churchill Park, the Fiji senior team drew 2-2 with the Fiji Under-20s side.

The senior side finished with ten men when Tevita Warainivalu was dismissed in the second half.

The games are taking place during FIFA's window for international matches with New Caledonia and Tahiti resuming their rivalry on Friday after the New Caledonians won 2-0 in midweek.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, New Zealand laboured to a 0-0 draw against China in Auckland. The two teams lock horns again on Sunday in Wellington.

Photo credit Tri-nations International Friendlies