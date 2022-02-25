Vanuatu rounds up Queen’s Baton relay journey

The journey accommodated all the baton bearers who took part in the Queen’s Baton Relay in the last three days.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said, “The Queen placed inside the baton a message to the Commonwealth which will be delivered at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

“I am proud that Vanuatu will once more be represented at this major, international sporting event and send my congratulations and best wishes to our athletes as they approach the qualifying stages for the games.”

The Queen’s baton will take 294 days to travel across the 72 countries and territories of the Commonwealth connecting communities embracing unique cultures and sharing stories.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England in July.