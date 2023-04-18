Vanuatu scoops bronze at the Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tournament

The team, represented by Sherysyn Toko and Majabelle Lawac, defeated Thailand in the bronze medal play off.

Thailand got off to a strong start and won the first set 18-21.

Vanuatu fought back to stay in the game after securing a 23-21 win in the second set and finished the match with a 15-12 win in the third set to book their spot in the quaterfinal.

The Vanuatu duo met Wang.X.X and Zhu Lingoli of China One in the quarters, where they cruise through a two straight sets win to qualify for the semi-final.

The game was not an easy battle in the semi-final match against favourites Akiko and Yurika of Japan One, Vanuatu lost in a two straight sets.