 

Vanuatu scoops bronze at the Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tournament

BY: Loop Pacific
13:04, April 18, 2023
6 reads

The Vanuatu Beach Volleyball team has won bronze at the Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tournament in Thailand.

The team, represented by Sherysyn Toko and Majabelle Lawac,  defeated Thailand in the bronze medal play off.

Thailand got off to a strong start and won the first set 18-21.

Vanuatu fought back to stay in the game after securing a 23-21 win in the second set and finished the match with a 15-12 win in the third set to book their spot in the quaterfinal.

The Vanuatu duo met Wang.X.X and Zhu Lingoli of China One in the quarters, where they cruise through a two straight sets win to qualify for the semi-final.

The game was not an easy battle in the semi-final match against favourites Akiko and Yurika of Japan One, Vanuatu lost in a two straight sets.

     

Vanuatu beach volleyball
Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tournament
