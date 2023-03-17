Vanuatu to take five weightlifters to Pacific Games

Vanuatu Weightlifting Federation said the highlight of this year’s games is that they will be taking two female lifters.

This was confirmed by VWF President, William Worworkon.

Currently, there is only one female lifter, Ajah Pritchard-Lolo in the sport.

Ajah represented the country in weightlifting in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

She represented Vanuatu at the 5th ONOC Athletes Forum from 22nd to 24th September 2022 in Fiji.

The federation is yet to confirm the second female they will be taking to the Pacific Games.

This year’s Pacific Games will be from 19 November to 2 December in the Solomon Islands.