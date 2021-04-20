Vanuatu Tennis Federation registers over 100 children for youth programme

The Federation’s Technical director, Iani Honila has reminded participants that despite being a champion on the court, one has to be a champion in school as well.

“Be good in school as well as in sports. We have four permanent staffs carrying out VTF programs in schools, with about 9 primary schools altogether in a weekly session. We provide tennis awareness as well so interested participants can come by and register at Korman Stadium.”

“From kindergarten to Class 2, all are part of the development programme. Registration closes at the end of April. Anyone interested after the mentioned date should approach the VTF office at Korman Stadium for further consultations.”

VTF is also offering a Tennis express class where parents get to warm up in a tennis session while waiting on their kids.

It also offers Ni-Van citizens programmes which take place on Wednesdays from 2-5pm, involving three different sessions within an hour.

The annual membership fee is VT5000.