Long distance athlete, Simon Charley grabbed Vanuatu's first medal, a bronze in the 10,000m event.

Merick sisters, Chloe and Claudie finished 5th & 6th respectively in 100m event in the U18 category.

Jack Nasawa made his final throw on day 1 competition in the Javelin men's Open category with a throw of 60.77 meter to finish 5th in the final round.

The competition ends today.