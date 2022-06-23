Vanuatu weightlifter creates history in Saipan

After winning four medals at the event, Wilbur recorded a video of him thanking all the people that have been supporting him throughout his preparation stage leading to the games.

“My family back at home, thank you for the support. Dad and Mum and my siblings, thank you for my spiritual parts. Thank you for the payers and support.”

“My coaches, I thank them so much for driving me and pushing me. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have reached this stage.”

Nicknamed as ‘The Tank’, Wilbur came first in the Men’s 120kg category.

He then went on to scoop 2 silver and 1 bronze medal taking his total to four.