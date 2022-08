Sherysyn Toko and Miller Pata defeated the New Zealand duo of Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann in a thrilling deciding third set in Birmingham on Monday morning.

The pair lost the first set 10-21, but edged the second 22-20, and won the decider 15-10.

The Vanuatu team had topped its group ahead of England, and beaten Cyprus in two sets in the quarter-finals.

However, they lost to Australia in the last four to set up the bronze-medal play-off.