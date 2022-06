The Men’s team scooped silver at the finals of the Tennis match against the hosts, Northern Marianas.

The results showed that the hosts scooped Gold and Tahiti scooped bronze after finishing in third.

Vanuatu is currently in fourth place behind Fiji- who is in third in the overall medal tally.

Leading the tally is Northern Marianas with 1 Gold and Papua New Guinea is in second place with also 1 Gold.