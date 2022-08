Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko defeated England 2-0 (21-9, 21-19) in their third pool game.

Pata and Toko have put in yet another strong performance against Daisy Mumby and Jessica Grimson to take the game in straight sets.

The duo will take on the Republic of Cyprus in the quarterfinal at 1.30am, tomorrow (Vanuatu Time).