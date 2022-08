Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko won all three sets against the Scottish duo Melissa Coutts and Lyne Beattie.

Vanuatu scored 21-10 to Scotland in the first set.

Scotland extended their points but was not enough to beat the duo from Vanuatu, who were scoreless in the second set 21-14.

Vanuatu then sealed their victory after extending their lead in the last set 42—24.