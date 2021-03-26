VASANOC’s pop-up programme currently underway

The organisation said the National Table Tennis Federation and the Teqball Federation have accepted their partnership with the national governing sports body.

“The Municipality of Port Vila is letting us use the Seafront.

“This location is perfect to host sports event like this one.

“Indeed, a lot of people are usually walking there and might be curious to see what is happening in the park.

“Also, there is a lot of space to set up sports materials and practice a sport without disturbing anyone.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you to this event,” VASANOC said.

The event is staged every last Friday of each month.