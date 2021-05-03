VASANOC allows six sports disciplines for high performance programme prior to Tokyo Olympics

VASANOC Sport Development Officer, David Lolo confirmed the programme is funded by the Association of National Olympic Committees.

The sports disciplines are Beach volleyball, Table Tennis, Rowing, Judo including para-athlete javelin and shot-put participants, Ken Kahu and Ellie Enoch.

“All sport disciplines bring a different vibe and all combining it together to get what we call the HPP.”

Lolo also confirmed that there was a long list of applications from the Sports Federations for the programme.

Trainer, Sally Ernest said the athletes are gearing up now and hopefully teams will be leaving for the qualifiers for the Olympic Games now.

“We’re really looking at trying to build their strength so they can be competitive at the world circuit in the discipline that they need to compete in.”

“Trainings have been going really good with all athletes showing their dedication and commitment. Obviously, with borders shut, it’s been hard for some of them to compare themselves to other athletes around the world. Some of them don’t have competitions at the moment so there is no one in Vanuatu to compete against.”

With the difficulties faced in the current COVID-19 pandemic, VASANOC wants all athlete to concentrate on their trainings and make sure they getting the right and best coaching available to them at all times.