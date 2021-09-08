VASANOC welcomes Vanuatu Olympians | Loop Vanuatu

Hugo Cumbo, Rio Rii and Yoshua Shing said this year’s event was unique with no spectators and crowds to cheer them up.

Vanuatu’s Judoka, Cumbo said that though he lost against the world ranked #7 he feels it was a good experience.

He believes he will build up on his weakness for upcoming competitions.

Vanuatu’s flag bearer and rower, Rio said rowing is a developing sport in country however he believes it has the potential to develop more.

Yoshua Shing said this year’s event is a new experience for him due to COVID-19 protocols.

He added being the only Pacific native in the men’s table tennis competition, he enjoyed the event very much.

VASANOC CEO, James Malau said that with COIVD-19 at hand, it is a new norm for all sports competitions and everyone must adapt. He said that challenges are a stepping stone for VASANOC to address.