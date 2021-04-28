Vate Bulldogs dominate first round of Port Vila Rugby League Games

The tough match was dominated by Vate in most areas.

In the women’s match Mele Eels forfeited against Police and earned themselves 40 points.

Ifira won the under 15s nine aside match of the season by 35-0 over Mele.

The second round of games will be held on Saturday.

The newly established Pacific Warriors U15 side up will meet Blacksand Diamonds.

The men’s 13s game at 12pm sees Police take on USP and at 1:50pm Blacksand men meet Uluveous Sealions.

The women’s match between Blacksand and Port Vila Warriors is at 1:50pm.