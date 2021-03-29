Venues for darts competition poses a challenge for Port Vila Darts Association

President, Stu McEwen said the association has grown over the last two years.

“Finding another good indoor venue to host say 4-6 teams on a Tuesday/ Wednesday night will become an issue if we allow more teams to enter.”

“Venues need to be within the Municipality as most players are Nivans and have limited budget to get to and from games so out of town venues cannot be considered, explained McEwen.

McEwen added they have a budget that needs to be achieved in order to send players to the South Pacific Darts Championships.

“Realistically we need VT150,000 per player x 8 Men and 8 Women representatives to send them to Tonga 2022 for the South Pacific Darts Championships.”

“10 days away so raising funds via comps, sausage sizzles, fun tournaments and our planned big day out event on July 24th at Aquana are all helping towards cutting the cost per player to represent Vanuatu at the Championships. Vanuatu has been represented in the first two championships – 1st one in Port Vila and the 2nd in Niue last year.”

However, the association has been facing difficulties ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year.

“With the borders closed, many resorts shut, business places that could hold comp nights are far and few between. Most bars/ restaurants are only open limited time during the week making it difficult to have a variety of venues to share the Tuesday/ Wednesday night games around.”

“We will continue to fundraise as best we can and hope for the best.”