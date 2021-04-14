VFF to dispatch officers to register all football players

VFF’s Competition manager, Bong Shem said the purpose of this registrations is to ensure that an individual player gets compensated from the time a soccer player commences his/her soccer career as well.

“VFF will review all player registrations in country and at the same time upload and update all player registrations as well for this year 2021.

The comet registration is in line with the FIFA regulation stating for all players from 12 years old up to senior level within all MAs which affiliate with FIFA, must register within this system.

The purpose of the comet registration is to address all player developments throughout their professional soccer career in the future.

The workshop convened at The Grand hotel Monday and 12 registration officers are attending before the comet registrations take place this month.