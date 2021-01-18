VFF draw for 2021 National league

Maltock explained the competition is part of the FIFA Forward 2.0 which enables football to grow globally and promotes the best possible conditions for football development worldwide.

Previous champion Shefa and runner up Sanma were seeded in the men’s pool A and B which saw most of the Southern Region teams are drawn again in Pool A and B has most of the northern region teams.

This year marks the first involvement of the women’s tournament in the national league and six Member Associations are participating excluding Penama and Malampa Football Association.

Pool A (men): Shefa, Port Vila, Malampa, Tafea

Pool B (men): Sanma, Luganville, Torba, Penama

Women: Port Vila, Tafea, Shefa, Luganville, Sanma, Torba

The men’s tournament will be played at Korman Stadium while the women matches are hosted at the VFF Teouma Academy field.

The matches will kick-off on 23 January and the finals will be played on the 6th of February at the Korman Stadium.