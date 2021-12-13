West Ham held by Burnley

Pope produced a fine reflex save to keep out a first-half header from Issa Diop and again after the break to stop another header from Said Benrahma.

West Ham were the more dangerous side throughout and Declan Rice went close with a fierce strike and although Burnley exerted late pressure, they failed to trouble visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

David Moyes' side have 28 points, one more than fifth-placed Manchester United but eight points behind third-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0.

Leicester found the net either side of halftime through a penalty from Tielemans and a tap-in from Zambian forward Patson Daka. Tielemans and James Maddison scored late on to condemn Newcastle to their eighth defeat of the season.

Leicester climbed to eighth, with Newcastle are in 19th and only kept off the bottom thanks to Norwich City's worse goal difference.