Woods concedes he won't play fulltime professional golf again

Woods, 45, has told Golf Digest the injuries he suffered to his right leg and foot when he crashed his car in February that he is accepting the "unfortunate reality" that he will no longer be a full-time player on the PGA Tour.

Woods who hasn't played since February says he hopes to pick and chose a few events each year.

"Just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did," Woods said.

"You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

"There was a point in time when -- I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods said.

The 14-time major champion fought through several injuries during his heyday and needed time to recover from four back surgeries he underwent between 2014 and 2017. His most recent major title was the 2019 Masters, which marked his first in 11 years.

Woods recently posted a video of himself hitting a ball on a driving range with the caption, "Making progress."