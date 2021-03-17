Woods out of hospital and back home after crash

"Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The single car crash left the 15 time major winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and the question now is whether he will be able to return to golf's top flight.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods.

Woods, who has endured numerous back and knee injuries throughout his career, is considered the greatest golfer of his generation and the only modern pro to win all four major golf titles in succession.

He capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in all of professional sport in 2019, when he broke an 11-year major drought to win his fifth Masters title.

The Los Angeles Police Department said earlier this month it was investigating data from the "black box" recorder inside the car driven by Woods but have said the incident was an accident.