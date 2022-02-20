Woods won't be drawn on Masters

Woods offered no clues as to when he will return to the PGA Tour but did say he will be at the Masters in April to attend the traditional champions dinner ahead of the year's first major.

Woods, speaking on television during the CBS broadcast of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, where he is the tournament host, promised a return to competition.

"You'll see me on the PGA Tour; I just don't know when," Woods said when asked if it was fair to say he would play on the Tour in 2022. "Trust me, I'd love to tell you that I will be playing next week, but I don't know when."

Woods was a non-playing host at the Genesis Invitational last year where, two days after the final round, the vehicle he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

The accident resulted in a three-week hospital stay for Woods, when he faced the possibility of having his right leg amputated, followed by three months where he was confined to a hospital-type bed at his home in South Florida.

While Woods said earlier this week that he has a long way to go in his rehabilitation and that he was not recovering as quickly as he would like, he refused to fully shut the door when asked if there was any shot he'd play in the April 7-10 Masters.

"I don't know," said Woods before adding that he would be at Augusta National Golf Club for the traditional champions dinner, which this year will be hosted by Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. "It will be a great dinner. I don't know what kind of sushi we are going to have."