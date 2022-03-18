 

World Cup qualifier disrupted by Covid

BY: Loop Pacific
March 18, 2022
A set back for the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar with this morning's opening game between Tahiti and Vanuatu called off because of positive Covid-19 cases in the Vanuatu squad.

The tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad departing their team hotel for the stadium.

Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team.

OFC is yet to make a statement on the future of the game.

In the other game on the opening day, beaten finalists from the last tournament in 2017, the Solomon Islands beat the Cook Islands 2-0.

New Zealand's opening game is against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

 

Photo: Screenshot  Caption: The FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifying match between Tahiti and Vanuatu did not go ahead. 

     

