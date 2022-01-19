World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan postponed

Event organisers World Para Athletics say discussions were held after a request by the Kobe Local Organising Committee (LOC).

In a statement, World Para Athletics said the decision was made due to "foreseeable restrictions".

The competition was scheduled to run from 26 August-4 September.

"Both World Para Athletics and the LOC have reached an understanding that the competition will not take place in 2022," said World Para Athletics.

"Both parties are working closely to assess the feasibility of a postponement to 2024 in order to retain the World Championships within the Paris 2024 cycle."