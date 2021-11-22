Apple expands iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program due to sound issue to the UAE

If you are a user in the UAE and are experiencing this issue, you can repair your iPhone 12 for free on an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider.

According to the Khaleej Times (via AppleInsider), the Cupertino company announced this service program in the United Arab Emirates for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro produced between October 2020 and April 2021. The statement says:

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.”

Even though Apple originally announced this service program in August, it’s not clear how many devices were affected by this issue. Apple states:

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.”