China's Tencent introduces facial scanning to crack down on children gaming all night

In 2019, China passed official guidelines with a view to stopping minors playing too much games while also requiring gamers to register accounts with their official IDs.

Sixth Tone, a state-owned media outlet aimed at those outside the country, reported the moves come after teenagers stole money to top up their accounts and concerns were raised over the physical and mental wellbeing of young gamers.

There were six measures in total, NPR reported at the time, with the overnight ban part of a wider package that included a maximum of 90 minutes gaming per day and a cap on the value of online microtransactions for minors.