Chris Pratt, Jack Black to star in new Super Mario Bros movie | Loop Vanuatu

The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, with supervillain Bowser voiced by Jack Black.

Seth Rogen will be Donkey Kong, in the film scheduled to be released in December 2022.

On Instagram, Chris Pratt reacted saying "dreams come true" that he gets to be the voice of Italian plumber Mario, recalling that he played the original game as a kid.

The producers said that each actor was cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of each of their iconic characters.

This won't be the first time Mario and Luigi will have featured in a film series.

In 1993, a live-action film loosely based on the gaming series was released but didn't receive much praise from critics.

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture," said producer Chris Meledandri, adding they wanted to bring these characters to life unlike any film they've made before.

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto said he hoped this would be "a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game".