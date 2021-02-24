Facebook reverses ban on news pages in Australia

The tech giant has blocked news to Australians on its platform since last Thursday amid a dispute over a proposed law which would force it and Google to pay news publishers for content.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg had told him the ban would end "in the coming days", after the pair had talks.

Mr Frydenberg said amendments would be made to the law.

"Facebook has re-friended Australia," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

The government has been debating the law - seen as a possible test case for regulation globally - in the Senate, after it was passed in the lower house last week.

Why did Facebook block news content?

Last Thursday, Australians woke up to find they could not access or share any news stories on their accounts.

Facebook argued it had been forced to block Australian news in response to the proposed legislation.

The government's news code aims to set up a "fairer" negotiation process between the tech giants and news companies over the value of news content.

But it has been strongly opposed by Facebook and Google - both argue the code misunderstands how the internet works. Facebook has also said it gets little commercial gain from news content.

But the Australian government says the code is needed to "level the playing field" for news publishers, which have seen profits slump in the internet age.

By Tuesday evening it was reported that multiple companies, including the Guardian Australia and Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, had resumed talks with the social media giant.

Seven West Media, a large media company, then announced in a statement they had signed a letter of intent to provide its news content to the platform after reaching an agreement.