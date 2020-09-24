Facebook shuts down 150 fake Chinese accounts

While mainly concerned with backing China's interests, some also posted about the US presidential election.

It is only the second time that Facebook has identified such fake accounts as originating in China.

The network had about 130,000 followers - although very few of these were in the US.

The accounts starting appearing in 2016, and most of the information was related to China's influence in the Philippines and South-East Asia.

They were traced back to individuals based in Fujan province, who were beginning to pay for advertisements in Chinese yuan, Facebook said.

Much of the content was in support of the Chinese state - such as promoting its interests in the disputed South China Sea.

But there was also some criticism of China, too.