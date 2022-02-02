FBI urges temporary phones for Olympic athletes

It comes in a wider warning about how cyber-activities may disrupt the events.

Those include ransomware and denial of service attacks.

But it also cautioned about malware, data theft and the installation of "tracking tools" on mobile devices.

"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the Games," it wrote.

The FBI said it was not aware of "any specific threat" against the Olympics but encouraged partners to "remain vigilant".

It added that the National Olympic Committees in some Western countries were also advising against the use of personal mobile phones.

The warning comes after a similar one from cyber-security group Citizen Lab.

Earlier this month, it looked into the official app for the Olympics - which people attending are required to download for Covid health monitoring purposes.