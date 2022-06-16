Instagram launches new parental controls in UK

They include the option of setting daily time limits of between 15 minutes and 2 hours, after which a black screen appears on the app.

Parents can also schedule break times and see any accounts their child reports, and why they did so.

In addition, the tech giant is rolling out a parent dashboard on all Quest virtual reality headsets worldwide.

Parents can now invite their children to activate the supervision tools - previously these could only be initiated by the young person.

The new VR controls include purchase approval, app blocking and the option to view their child's friends' lists.

Another Instagram feature being trialled is a "nudge" tool which prompts teens to look for different subjects, if they are repeatedly searching for the same thing.

The Instagram tools were introduced in the US in March.