 

Microsoft’s Windows 11 blue screen of death to become black

BY: Loop Pacific
04:34, July 5, 2021
35 reads

Microsoft’s so-called blue screen of death (BSoD) will turn black in the new Windows 11 operating system, according to those with access to a preview of the software.

The screen appears when users have a problem on their computer, often prompting a restart.

A black background will replace blue, matching the logon and shutdown screens in the new system, the Verge reported.

The BBC has contacted Microsoft for comment.

The BSoD allows IT professionals to diagnose hardware and memory issues.

It usually includes information and data that can help to analyse what problem caused the screen to appear.

In 2016, a QR code was added to it which users can scan to find out more information about the fault.

Windows 8 also added an unhappy face to the screen in 2012.

Photos of the new screen suggest both the QR code and :( symbol will remain on the black version.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Microsoft’s Windows
Blue Screen
  • 35 reads