Snapchat Spectacles AR: Augmented reality on your face

AR in this case is a mix of computer graphics, such as 3D models, overlaid on the real world.

But the new version of the "Spectacles" product will not be available to just anyone.

Instead, the company is offering them to a "select group of global creators" in the AR field.

Snapchat is known for its AR "lenses" on phones, which overlay art on a user taking a selfie, or distort the live image in many different ways.

The new spectacles are an evolution from that idea, letting lens creators project their creations onto the world around them. Previous versions of Spectacles were focused on cameras for capturing content - the AR display is new to this latest release.

Examples which the company showcased included a digital projection of neon sea creatures on a real-world beach, an art gallery projected onto the street, and a guided tour with enhanced visuals of a landscape.

On the inside, the new tech has two cameras, four microphones and stereo speakers, and is powered by a chip specifically tuned for AR and VR. But it only has a 30-minute battery life.

For now, they remain available only upon application by creators of Snapchat lenses, using the company's Lens Studio desktop software, a tool for creating 3D-modelled AR experiences.

That strategy of limited release is not new.

The first version of Spectacles was released by Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, through limited pop-up vending machines which helped create a marketing buzz around the idea.

It later sold them as a regular product online - but after a year, the first version had hit Snap Inc's finances to the tune of $40m (£30m). That led to comparisons to Google's failed "smart glasses" experiment, Google Glass.